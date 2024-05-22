PM Anwar gives contribution to actress Nur Azifah

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented a personal donation to actress Nur Azifah Zainon Abidin to help ease the financial burden of her cancer treatment.

Anwar shared on Facebook that the donation was conveyed by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi when the latter visited Nur Azifah under Ziarah MADANI at the actress’ residence in Hulu Kelang.

“Nur Azifah has been suffering from breast cancer since last year. The actress who acted in Istidraj and Tujuh Warna Pelangi needs to undergo periodic treatment to treat the cancer, but the cost of the treatment is very burdensome.

“I pray that Nur Azifah will be blessed by Allah SWT and that she will be given the strength to face this test,” he said.

The media previously reported that the actress who has five children, aged three to 35, needed financial assistance of RM35,000 for her treatment.

Nur Azifah acted in several dramas including Tujuh Warna Pelangi, Istidraj, Kalimah Jiwa, Dia Bidadari Syurga, Inikah Dikatakan Cinta, Syurga Noah, Ratu Lori and Suri Cinta.