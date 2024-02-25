PM Anwar, Unity Govt MPs attend briefing ahead of tomorrow’s Dewan Rakyat sitting

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, together with the Unity government Members of Parliament, today attended a briefing session at the Seri Perdana Complex ahead of the Dewan Rakyat sitting tomorrow.

Also present at the three-hour briefing session which started at 9.30 am, were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as members of the Cabinet.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is Kapit Member of Parliament, when contacted, said at the briefing, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for Members of Parliament (MPs) to attend the Dewan Rakyat sitting and be ethical in their debate.

“The Prime Minister reminded us on attendance, that the debate must be good and with basis. There was also a briefing by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said regarding questions and bills.

“The Prime Minister also reminded us to maintain quorum (in the Dewan Rakyat),“ he said.

The inaugural royal address by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in Parliament for the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament tomorrow.

Based on the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, this Parliament sitting will last for 19 days with the main focus to be the debate on the royal address by Members of Parliament from Feb 27 to March 7 and then the winding-up by the relevant ministries for four days starting March 11

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Prime Minister reminded the MPs to continue playing the role of checks and balances throughout the Dewan Rakyat session.

“Anwar also wants us to focus on the issues of the people’s interest, as well as problems and issues in our constituencies,” he said in a statement issued after the briefing.

He said the MPs were also told to participate in the debates in Parliament by carrying out thorough preparations. - Bernama