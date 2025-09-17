Call for clearer, tougher and united ‘endgame’

PETALING JAYA: The government must revive the Generational Endgame (GEG) in a stronger and clearer form if it is serious about protecting Malaysia’s youth from nicotine addiction, said UPM Putra Business School associate professor Dr Ida Md Yasin.

“Of course, we can improve it from time to time, but what we really need is political will.”

Ida stressed that industry opposition was fuelled by profit, not public health.

“Addiction equals profit. From the seller’s perspective, the more people are addicted, the more they earn. But as a government, we must take care of the next generation of Malaysians.”

She said the GEG’s core purpose was to shield youths who had yet to pick up nicotine habits.

“For adults who have been smoking for 30 or 40 years, there is only so much we can do. The priority is protecting the younger generation who are not yet addicted,” she said, noting that cessation programmes for long-term smokers had limited success.

To ensure GEG works, Ida said strong public education and coordinated enforcement were critical to prevent black markets.

“There are already awareness campaigns about the dangers of smoking, but they haven’t been very effective. What I can praise is the rule that bans smoking in restaurants. That was a good move – we just need proper enforcement,” she said, adding that authorities could draw lessons from the fight against other illicit trades.

“When we talk about confiscation of illegal drugs, it’s the same case. If Customs can seize illegal drugs, they can also confiscate illicit tobacco. Smuggling already happens because some sellers avoid paying tax, so a robust enforcement strategy is essential,” she said, adding that reducing corruption was also key.

Ida further highlighted the need for clear, strategic communication to avoid confusion among the public and stakeholders.

“Communication plays an important role. Government has many agencies and ministries – hundreds of them. That’s why we need strategic communication. It has to be discussed, planned and implemented carefully so the rakyat receives consistent information.”

Despite the hurdles, Ida maintained that a stronger, better-communicated GEG remained Malaysia’s best chance of curbing nicotine addiction.

“We just need political will. If we are serious about protecting our future generation, we must be strict, we must be united and we must communicate clearly.”

Meanwhile, MVCC secretary-general Ridhwan Rosli said the group was not opposed to the GEG proposal but questioned how it would be enforced.

“I’ve been involved in vape policy for more than a decade. Back in 2015, as a youth parliamentarian, I was the one who first urged the government to regulate vaping. Since then, policies and regulations have continued to evolve and there have been many challenges along the way.”

The GEG was first introduced under the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill 2022, aimed at banning the sale of cigarettes, tobacco and vape products to those born in 2007 onwards.