Sultan Alam Shah museum criticised over display of AI-generated art

AI-GENERATED artwork, while hailed as a technological innovation that makes art creation more accessible to the masses, has become the subject of heated ethical debate.

This issue recently surfaced in Malaysia when the Sultan Alam Shah Museum in Shah Alam came under fire for featuring AI-generated artwork in one of its exhibitions — prompting concerns over authenticity, representation, and the marginalisation of local artists.

A user on Reddit shared several images of the artwork, which depicted Malaysia’s three major communities: Chinese, Malay, and Indian.

The user speculated that the use of AI-generated artwork could have been a cost-cutting measure.

However, this is not the first time that the museum was called out for using AI-generated art as another Reddit post addressed the issue around three months ago, attaching images of the same artwork as the other post.

The post quickly gained traction, with many users criticising the museum’s decision. Concerns were raised regarding the historical accuracy of the artworks, with some labelling the pieces as “lazy”.

Several users questioned why the museum had not chosen to hire a human artist, while one pointed out that there are creatives who would have taken on the project for free in exchange for exposure.

“Yeah, we’re going to lose our history in the dumbest way possible,” one user commented.

“I’m sure there are many local artists who are more than happy to do the art for free. I think this is just the museum wanting to make our culture more accessible to tourists for profit,” said another.

In addition, one user listed several inconsistencies in the pieces, from inaccurate clothing to the use of footwear indoors. A few others questioned the repeated appearance of pregnant women in each artwork.

As AI technology continues to evolve and permeate creative spaces, institutions such as museums are being urged to strike a balance between innovation and cultural integrity.