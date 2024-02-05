PM Anwar visits new LTSIP terminal

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited the first phase of the new terminal at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP), which began operations yesterday.

The Prime Minister arrived at LTSIP at 3.20 pm and was greeted by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, before he spent nearly 30 minutes engaging with the public and observing the new facilities and amenities at LTSIP.

Also present were Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Kelantan State Development Office (PPNK) director Jasri Kasim.

The first phase of the new terminal can accommodate 1.5 million passengers, while the construction of phase two will be carried out immediately, with a capacity to handle four million passengers.

The new terminal features over 20 airline counters, a multi-level parking facility, a designated taxi lane, a terminal fire and rescue station, additional aircraft parking space and a cashless operating system to facilitate passenger movement.

The LTSIP expansion and upgrade project involves a cost of RM440 million.