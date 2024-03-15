PM arrives in Hamburg for one-day visit

HAMBURG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived here from the German capital Berlin for a one-day visit to the port city.

Anwar, who arrived in Berlin on March 10 for a six-day official visit to the third largest economy in the world, will perform Friday prayers at the Al-Nour Mosque.

The mosque was originally the Capernaum Church before it was converted into the current religious place in 2018.

After the prayers, Anwar will be interviewed by German news agency Deutsche PresseAgentur (DPA).

He will then continue his mission to lure investors from Europe by meeting executives from Holland-based semiconductor company Nexperia.

It has over 14,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States and serves a global customer base, shipping more than 100 billion products annually.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will attend the East Asia Friendship Dinner (Ostasiatisches Liebesmahl) at the Hamburg City Hall, hosted by the German Asia-Pacific Business Association.

With over 300 high-ranking guests, the Ostasiatisches Liebesmahl is one of the most important events celebrating the country’s relationship with Asia.

Prominent figures from the fields of economics, politics and diplomacy will gather at this annual event, which traditionally takes place here.

During his stay in Berlin, Anwar held talks with his German counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz besides paying a courtesy call to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He also visited the Siemens Energy plant in Huttenstrabe before engaging more than 35 captains of industry and potential investors from Europe at a business roundtable meeting.

On the sidelines of the SME Future Day 2024 where Anwar gave a keynote address, the premier brought up the issue of Malaysia’s palm oil export to Europe and climate change during a meeting with Deputy Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck. -Bernama