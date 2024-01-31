PM extends highest congratulations to new King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended the highest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah on the occasion of His Majesty’s ascension to the federal throne as the 17th King of Malaysia.

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in today as the new King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara.

Anwar in a post on X also prayed for the well-being of Sultan Ibrahim, Raja Zarith Sofiah and the entire royal family.

“I, and all the people, will continue to give undivided loyalty and allegiance to Your Majesties.

“And we all pray for Your Majesties and the entire royal family to always be blessed with Allah’s mercy and guidance, and to remain in a state of good health, peace and full sovereignty,” he said.

At the same ceremony, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, also took the oath of office as the Deputy King.

Sultan Ibrahim and Sultan Nazrin Shah were elected to the office, respectively, by the Malay Rulers at the 263rd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers in October last year to reign for a five-year term from today.–Bernama