Pulau Betong revitalised through Kampung Angkat MADANI initiative

BALIK PULAU: The Ministry of Finance has revitalised Pulau Betong through several physical projects under its Kampung Angkat MADANI village adoption initiative.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated the initiative improves residents’ quality of life while positioning the coastal area as a potential eco-tourism destination.

“Pulau Betong was selected as a Kampung Angkat MADANI after an assessment showed its basic facilities required special attention,“ he told reporters at a get-together event.

He highlighted the area’s population of approximately 1,200 people and its main attractions including beaches, seafood, and fishing activities.

The landscape features rolling hills, durian orchards, agarwood plantations, and various aquaculture operations that serve as tourist attractions.

Amir Hamzah announced that 24 homestays are currently operated by residents with 23 upgrading projects scheduled for completion by year-end.

These projects include improvements to Surau Al-Hidayah, the rural public library, Ar Raudhah Mosque, walkways, fences, and playground facilities.

Additional developments cover parking upgrades, a new hawker centre, jetty toilet repairs, river beautification, and recreational area enhancements.

The initiative involves collaboration between MOF, the Barat Daya District and Land Office, and the Implementation Coordination Unit.

Non-physical efforts include student supplementary classes, skills training, and gotong-royong cleaning activities for community empowerment.

Three additional villages in the Permatang Pauh constituency have also been selected for the Kampung Angkat MADANI program.

The government has allocated 200 million ringgit under Budget 2025 to implement this initiative across 200 selected villages nationwide.

“What sets this initiative apart is that it brings together local communities, federal and state agencies working directly with the community,“ Amir Hamzah added. – Bernama