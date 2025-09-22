STEM enrolment rises to over 50% following government initiatives

SUNGAI PETANI: Student enrolment in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) exceeded 50% last year, demonstrating the effectiveness of government initiatives to spark interest in these fields.

Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang noted that student participation has been particularly encouraging from rural areas and the Orang Asli community.

He emphasised that science stream enrolment remains relatively low compared to industry demand, making early interest cultivation crucial.

“We aim to boost the number of students taking up STEM,“ he told reporters after launching the Malaysia Techlympics 2025 for the Northern Zone.

Minister Chang acknowledged that while STEM enrolment increased last year, it still falls short of meeting growing demand from Malaysia’s expanding technology-driven investments.

Efforts to spark student interest in science and technology will intensify to achieve the 60% STEM enrolment target.

The Malaysia Techlympics has consistently attracted nearly 1.4 million participants annually, with 2025 already recording 1.7 million registrations.

This achievement aligns with the MADANI Government’s goal of attracting more young people to pursue STEM education.

The ministry remains dedicated to bridging the gap between urban and rural students in accessing STEM opportunities.

Regarding nuclear energy, Chang stated the government will only consider it for electricity generation after 2030, following a comprehensive study by MyPOWER Corporation. – Bernama