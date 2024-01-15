PM: Gov’t seeking formula to improve AP, IP governance

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is looking for a formula to improve governance of Approved Permit (AP) and Import Permit (IP) to increase the country’s competitiveness, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

Anwar said this is vital as it will not only benefit consumers but also local producers, especially in ensuring food supply security for the country.

He said this was among the matters discussed at the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting here today, its first this year.

“Apart from this, several other matters were also agreed upon, including asking the relevant regulatory agencies to submit improvement methods to the Cabinet to boost efficiency and transparency in the import risk analysis process,” he said in a Facebook post after chairing the meeting.

He said it was also suggested that the Auditor-General conduct audits for selected sectors to ensure the implementation of AP and IP achieves the set targets and objectives.

Apart from this, the Malaysia Productivity Corporation has been directed to conduct studies and assessments on governance and import of halal products while the Malaysia Competition Commission has been asked to study the issue of cartels in the import of food-based products.

On the Central Database Hub (PADU) system launched on Jan 2, Anwar said the meeting discussed its progress and offered views on the steps to be taken by the relevant agencies, especially regarding data security and ways to increase the number of registrations.

He said the meeting also reviewed the progress of the implementation of decisions taken by MTEN last year.

To enhance the effectiveness of discussions and decisions, he agreed to increase the permanent members of MTEN by including Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan. -Bernama