Night to remember at Taeyang’s Malaysian concert

SEVEN years after his last visit, Taeyang returned to Malaysia in spectacular style with his latest solo tour, Taeyang 2024 Tour [The Light Year].

The night was a whirlwind of music, emotion and surprises, as the K-pop icon showered his Malaysian fans with love. From performing a special rendition of Sheila Majid’s Antara Anyer Dan Jakarta to planting kisses on plush toys tossed on stage, Taeyang ensured the evening was an unforgettable experience.

Held at the Axiata Arena last night, the concert was a sold-out spectacle. The atmosphere reached electric highs as fans sang along to every word, creating a wave of energy that Taeyang clearly felt.

With his signature charm, he addressed the crowd in both English and Malay, exclaiming: “You guys are hot!” and “Sayang kau orang!” much to the delight of the audience.

One of the evening’s most touching moments came mid-show when Taeyang performed Sheila’s legendary Antara Anyer Dan Jakarta . In a heartfelt tribute to his Malaysian fans, he rewrote the lyrics to Antara Seoul dan Malaysia, earning thunderous cheers.

“This is a special surprise just for Malaysia,” he announced, leaving the crowd exhilarated.

A true fan-favourite, Taeyang showed his playful side as he approached the stage edge during the finale. Taking a plush toy offered by a fan, he kissed it and tossed it back, setting off a frenzy as fans eagerly extended their own plush toys for the same treatment.

Ever the crowd-pleaser, Taeyang obliged as much as he could, jokingly remarking: “Why are there so many teddy bears tonight?”

Taeyang’s illustrious solo career began as the first member of BigBang to go solo, and he continues to shine brightly with critically acclaimed works such as Hot and Rise. His timeless hit Eyes, Nose, Lips has won numerous “Song of the Year” awards, and his recent single Vibe even graced the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The concert featured not only his solo masterpieces but also a nostalgic selection of BigBang hits, including Loser, Bang Bang Bang, Fantastic Baby and We Like 2 Party. Fans were transported back in time, reliving the golden era of BigBang.

Spanning two hours, the concert showcased Taeyang’s artistic brilliance through 28 meticulously curated performances. From fiery dance numbers to soulful ballads and intimate self-accompanied pieces, the evening was a testament to his dedication and love for his fans.

The pinnacle of the night came during the penultimate song Seed, where the arena transformed into a glittering sea of lights as fans held up their phones and lightsticks, creating a breathtaking scene of unity and love.

In a touching finale, Taeyang made a heartfelt promise to his adoring fans: “I will definitely return to Malaysia! Please wait for me!”

Taeyang 2024 Tour [The Light Year] in Malaysia was organised by Dream Factory Entertainment.