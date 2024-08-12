KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimemdia Commission (MCMC) is preparing to deal with coverage problems in flood-affected areas during the second wave expected to start today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said almost all 323 telecommunications transmission towers that were affected in the first wave of floods have been restored and are fully operational.

“We will continue to monitor telecommunications infrastructure, especially ahead of the expected second wave of floods and we are ready if it starts today until Dec 11,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Lembah Pantai Ummah Peduli Tour Programme 2024, here today.

Earlier in his speech, he said MCMC would expedite the repair of the affected transmission towers to ensure that local residents would not be cut off from communication lines during emergencies.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is forecasting a second wave of floods over two weeks starting today, with Pahang and Johor among the states expected to be affected by the disaster this time.

Earlier, in the programme organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM), Fahmi, who is also the MP for Lembah Pantai, presented donations of asnaf aid boxes to needy families in the area.

According to him, 500 aid boxes were distributed to eligible recipients during the programme, besides providing hot meals to more than 1,000 people through MAPIM’s mobile kitchen.

A total of 200 residents also had the opportunity to have free health checks provided by a double-decker mobile clinic bus.

Other activities that were also provided were Kenduri Rakyat, Rahmah sales, e-sports, sports, and a colouring competition were also held to enliven the atmosphere.

In the morning, Fahmi also visited the home of a visually impaired couple, Mohd Khir Sidek, 52, and Rosnita Lah, 44, at PPR Seri Cempaka, here, which was one of four houses selected to be repainted in conjunction with the tour programme.

He spent about half an hour at the couple’s residence to paint the house together and deliver donations to them, who have a 17-year-old son.