PM: Govt to scrutinise details before deciding on offer to host Commonwealth Games

HAMBURG: The government will scrutinise the details and obtain views of all parties, before making a final decision on the offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had requested information from Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, the National Sports Council and other relevant parties.

“We have to look in detail first. Look at it as the whole before making a final decision,” he said at a press conference at the end of his six-day visit to Germany.

Anwar said he had also asked the Cabinet to discuss the offer at its meeting yesterday, and a decision on it is expected to be made next week.

“We cannot postpone the decision,” he added when asked to comment on the Commonwealth Games Federation's (CGF) offer to Malaysia to host the Games, to replace Victoria, Australia, which withdrew as the host last year.

CGF also offered a fund injection of £100 million (RM602 million) to Malaysia, which once hosted the games in 1998.

Victoria pulled out due to an increase in hosting costs, from the initial expectation of AUD2.6 billion (approx. RM8.09 billion) to AUD7 billion (RM21.78 billion).

Anwar said he was aware that there were various views on the offer, but it had to be seen from various angles.

“However, as we also know, athletics cannot be seen from economic and investment interests only. We want to also give space, and encouragement to sportsmen and women to compete,” he said.

“For example, if we accept this offer, there will be programmes for the preparation of athletes,” he said.

However, the significance of the Commonwealth Games itself also needs to be looked at before any decision is made, he said.

“What is the significance, how much spending is required? Although there are hundreds of millions provided by the CGF, if we have to spend up to another billion ringgit, that might limit our ability,” he added.

Anwar said that the government will openly discuss the issue of the offer, and accept any views from all parties.

“We will consider all the pros and cons before making a decision,” he added. -Bernama