PM’s call for Cabinet ministers, HODs to represent village commendable - Nancy

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for members of the Cabinet and department heads (HODs) to represent a village in order to address issues effectively is a commendable initiative.

However, Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that clear guidelines are needed to ensure its effectiveness.

“Perhaps tomorrow, during the Cabinet meeting, further details will be provided. We need to see the criteria set to get feedback on whether this is the best approach.

“To have politicians involved, may pose some challenges, but we need to get to know more from the prime minister before making any decisions,“ she told the media after the Jalinan Kasih event organised by KPWKM with the target groups here today.

Nancy said the initiative initially involved the secretaries-general (KSU) of various ministries through the One KSU One Village programme and this has now been expanded to include Cabinet Ministers and department heads.

Yesterday, during the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly, Anwar urged members of the Cabinet and heads of departments to immediately submit the names of the villages they would represent, in order to help uplift the lives of the residents, especially the poor.