PM’s retreat with ministers to seek new initiatives for strengthening national economy

SERDANG: The second retreat involving Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) and ministers of the Unity Government tomorrow will seek new initiatives to spur the country’s economy.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the retreat would also review the implementation of policies launched by the government throughout last year.

“We will also be looking for further policy implementation and specific steps needed to continue propelling us forward.

“We have already put in place initiatives in terms of energy transition (National Energy Transition Roadmap), digital transformation and permanent investments, and we are looking for new things to boost the country’s strength,” he said.

He told reporters this after the launch of the AI Untuk Rakyat (AI for the People) programme at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) here today, which was also attended by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

Anwar also said the question of eradicating hardcore poverty would continue to be emphasised to ensure no states would be left out of such initiatives.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported as saying that a two-day retreat involving the Prime Minister and the Madani Government Cabinet would be held in Cyberjaya beginning tomorrow.

The first such retreat was held in Putrajaya in January last year and it discussed, among other things, the direction and setting of Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for every ministry in the Unity Government. -Bernama