PM to meet captains of industries, state leaders in Doha

DOHA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is kicking off his latest mission to woo new investments from West Asia with his first official visit to this capital city of Qatar.

A busy schedule awaits him today, starting with an official welcoming ceremony at about 10.30 am Qatar time (3.30 pm Malaysia time) by the Qatari government at the Amiri Diwan here.

He will be received by Qatari Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who will later host a luncheon for the Prime Minister.

This will be followed by a meeting with his counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Among the issues likely to be discussed is an update on the current situation in Gaza, especially as Israel continues its aggression on the Palestinians with the latest invasion into the southern city of Rafah.

Later in the afternoon, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, will engage with around 30 captains of industry in Qatar, offering insights on Malaysia’s expansive investment landscape and the current trajectory of the Malaysian economy.

With petroleum and natural gas accounting for over 70 per cent of Qatar’s total government revenue, Malaysia is keen on securing a share of this lucrative sector while simultaneously seeking out new avenues for collaboration.

According to his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Prime Minister will also participate in the Qatar Economic Forum as well as officiate the official opening of the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s branch campus in Doha.

After the roundtable discussion with industry leaders, Anwar will also deliver a one-hour public lecture at the Qatar National Library for the Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

The Prime Minister will then conclude his second day in Qatar by meeting with approximately 500 Malaysians residing in the country.

There are currently around 5,500 Malaysians actively employed in various sectors across Qatar.

The Malaysian delegation to Qatar includes Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Last year, Malaysia total bilateral trade with Qatar amounted to RM4.2 billion, as the Gulf state became Malaysia’s fifth largest trading partner, sixth largest export destination and sixth largest import source from the West Asia region.

From January to March 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Qatar jumped by 178.4 per cent to RM1.43 billion (US$303.9 million) from RM514.9 million (US$116.7 million) in the corresponding period in 2023.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Malaysia and Qatar bilateral relations, marking a significant milestone in their enduring partnership.