PM visits Mohd Na’im in Putrajaya Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar, who is undergoing treatment following a minor surgery at the Putrajaya Hospital.

Anwar, through posts and two photographs on Facebook and X (Twitter) today, said Mohd Na’im just underwent a minor surgical procedure to remove a salivary gland containing stones.

“Alhamdulillah, he is getting better and I pray that he will recover soon, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im, through posts on Facebook and X, expressed his gratitude for the concern shown by the Prime Minister, who visited him this afternoon.

“Thank you for praying for my recovery. Hopefully, in a short time, I will be back to work as usual at the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs),” said Mohd Na’im. -Bernama