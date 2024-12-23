KUCHING: This year’s Christmas celebration holds special meaning for civil servants in Sarawak as their first adjusted salary under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) takes effect this month.

Many expressed gratitude for the new adjusted salary and also the Special Financial Assistance (BKK) of two months’ salary by the state government which was also paid this month, describing the dual financial boost as a special Christmas gift.

For Gabriel Rommy, 26, who is with the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS), the SSPA salary increase has significantly brightened his holiday preparations this year.

“With this salary increase, I can purchase Christmas decorations for our home, bringing back the festive spirit for my family. Last year, we didn’t celebrate Christmas as we were grieving the loss of my father.

“Additionally, we recently completed renovating our house. This salary increase has been a tremendous help in meeting extra expenses, such as decorations, making the atmosphere more lively and meaningful for us as a family,” he shared with Bernama.

Meanwhile, Grace John Lee, 32, who works at the Sarawak Premier’s Department, shared that the SSPA salary increase has provided much-needed relief, particularly amidst the rising cost of living.

She noted that the adjustment not only benefited her but also her three siblings, who are also civil servants.

“Last year, we pooled our resources to buy ingredients and cooked together in preparation for the open house. However, this year, with the salary increase, we decided to make the most of this blessing by opting for catering services for the open house.

“This not only saves time but will also allow us to focus more on welcoming and attending to our guests,” she said.

Under the SSPA, officers in the Implementing, Management and Professional groups will receive a phased salary adjustment of 15 per cent; eight per cent in Phase 1 starting December this year, and seven per cent in Phase 2 starting January 2026.

The Top Management group, however, will receive a salary adjustment of five per cent, with four per cent in Phase 1 and three per cent in Phase 2.