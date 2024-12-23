PETALING JAYA: A man lodged a false police report claiming his luxury car was stolen, in an attempt to file an insurance claim.

According to New Straits Times, Superintendent Shaik Abd Kadir Shaik Mohamed, the “victim” said that he was robbed by two men on Friday night at around 10.30pm, with the suspects purportedly making off with his Audi and personal belongings.

Rembau district police headquarters received the report from the man at approximately 3.15am on Saturday (Dec 21).

“The incident was said to have occurred on Friday night.

“The complainant claimed he was stopped by two unidentified individuals, who allegedly robbed him of his personal belongings and fled with his Audi,” he was quoted as saying.

Shaik said that his team conducted a standard investigation under Section 395 of the Penal Code. However, further investigations and questioning revealed that the incident was fabricated.

“Police urge the public not to lodge false reports, as this negatively impacts the perception of crime and may cause unnecessary fear among residents,“ he said.

The case is now being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for giving false information to authorities.

