Malaysia’s AAIMS 2025 to shape National AI Action Plan 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN AI Malaysia Summit (AAIMS) 2025 will contribute to the National AI Action Plan 2030, reinforcing Malaysia’s ambition to dominate AI and digital innovation in Southeast Asia.

Digital Ministry secretary-general Fabian Bigar confirmed AAIMS 2025 as the first AI-focused conference for ASEAN.

The event will take place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from August 12 to 13 under the theme Human Centered AI.

Fabian emphasised that the summit is more than a technology showcase, serving as a platform for ministerial discussions and knowledge exchange.

“In line with the theme of human-centered AI for a better tomorrow, it will highlight the benefits of AI for humans and reduce the negative effects of AI on humans,” he said during a Bernama TV programme.

Over 1,500 delegates, including ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn, are expected to attend.

Fabian outlined Malaysia’s goals, including leading AI transformation in ASEAN and strengthening regional collaboration.

“We have plans to attract strategic investments so we also want to give confidence to foreign investors that Malaysia is ready to make Malaysia a regional AI hub,” he added.

He highlighted the opportunity for ASEAN to forge a third path in AI amid global geopolitical tensions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently affirmed Malaysia’s commitment to leading Southeast Asia in AI and digital technology.

The National AI Action Plan 2030 will focus on talent development, research, and commercialising AI technology.

Anwar also set a target of 98 per cent 5G coverage in populated and industrial areas by 2030.

The plan aims to cultivate at least 5,000 digital entrepreneurs to bolster Malaysia’s digital economy. - Bernama