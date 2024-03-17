Police asking for help to locate missing Kulai teen

JOHOR BAHRU: The police are seeking help to locate a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home in the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital quarters, Kulai, since March 5.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tan Seng Lee said the teenager, Nurul Aina Najwa Abdul Fattah, was last seen by her father and stepmother, who are in their 30s, at their home, around 12.30 am on March 5, before being noticed missing at 6 am, and a report police was lodged at 7 pm the same day.

He said that the plump, fair-skinned and bespectacled teenager was a student at a madrasah in Saleng, here, while her father was an ambulance driver and her stepmother a tuition teacher.

“Thus far, the police have recorded a statement from the teenager's stepmother to help the investigation.

“Based on the information received, the teen has an issue of refusing to go to school, because the school has just started,” he said in a statement yesterday.

However, he said that Nurul Aina Najwa’s parents could not confirm the last clothes worn by her.

He urged the public with any information to contact Kulai police station at 07-663 2222 or investigating officer Inspector Teo Feng Shun, at 018-377 4339. -Bernama