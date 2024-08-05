Police believe attack on Safiq Rahim not linked to two national players

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police believed the attack on Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Safiq Rahim has no connection with the recent incidents involving two national players.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said a thorough investigation is underway and the public is asked not to speculate about the incident.

“The victim (Safiq) claimed he did not receive any threats before or after the incident.

“In fact, this is a separate incident that happened in Johor and we are conducting a thorough investigation,“ he told reporters when met at the Raya Community Policing Programme, here today.

He said the public was also asked to give space to the police to conduct an investigation and that they would also investigate and examine the closed-circuit cameras near the scene of the incident.

Kumar, meanwhile, said police had given security assurance to players and supporters at the Charity Shield match between JDT and Selangor FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium this Friday.

He said security control will also be tightened with 1,500 officers and personnel.

JDT midfielder Safiq’s car was broken into by unknown individuals using a sledgehammer at 10.05 last night at Jalan Sri Gelam, here.

The incident occurred when he was driving a Honda City car from JDT Sri Gelam Training Centre towards Lido Beach and the case was investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Last Sunday, the country was shocked by the incident of national player Faisal Halim being splashed with acid at a shopping centre in Kota Damansara, Selangor and the incident happened a few days after national player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was injured in a robbery in Kuala Terengganu, last Thursday.