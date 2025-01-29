Elderly woman robbed at taser-point outside home in Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU: A 60-year-old woman was robbed by three men armed with a taser outside her home in Taman Skudai Baru, Skudai, here at 8.06 pm on Monday.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief, ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh, said the victim was approached by the suspects, who arrived on two motorcycles.

“One of them attempted to snatch her handbag while threatening her with what appeared to be a taser. A struggle ensued, causing the victim to fall before the suspects fled with the handbag,“ he said in a statement today.

The victim sustained minor head injuries and suffered losses estimated at RM1,500.

Balveer Singh added that the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed gang robbery and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Johor Bahru Utara District Police Headquarters at 07-5563122.

A one-minute, seven-second video of the incident has since gone viral on TikTok, showing the woman being robbed at taser-point as she attempted to enter her home.