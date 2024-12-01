Police complete probe into assault case involving students

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into the case of a teenager who repeatedly hit his schoolmate in the face with a motorcycle helmet because the latter refused to skip school has been completed by the police.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari (pix) said that the investigation paper on the case was submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor's office for further action.

“The investigation paper was submitted on Wednesday and we are still waiting for further instructions,“ he said at a press conference at the Sentul district police headquarters here today.

The media previously reported that a 15-year-old boy hit his 14-year-old schoolmate in the face in an incident at Jalan Prima Pelangi 7, Bukit Prima Pelangi, Segambut Dalam, Kuala Lumpur on Jan 5.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing injury using a weapon. -Bernama