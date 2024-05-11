Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah embraces Labuan’s rich cultural heritage

LABUAN: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, spent time engaging with the local community at Dewan Komuniti, Kampung Sungai Lada, today during her official visit to Malaysia’s international business and financial hub.

The Queen’s two-day visit to Labuan reflects her commitment to cultural appreciation and unity, as she interacted with the local community.

Her Majesty visited the Handcraft Show booths, which displayed a vibrant collection of traditional crafts representing Labuan’s diverse ethnic communities, including the Kedayan, Malay-Brunei and Kadazan-Dusun.

In a warm round-table interaction, the Queen engaged with members of the Kedayan community, who shared their cultural heritage through traditional costumes, local delicacies and stories about their customs and way of life.

This visit highlighted the Queen’s dedication to preserving and promoting Malaysia’s multicultural heritage, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and pride among the people of Labuan.

Her Majesty’s visit exemplified the bridge between royalty and citizens, reflecting her deep respect for Malaysia’s ethnic diversity and her role in promoting traditional arts and crafts.