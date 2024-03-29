Police: Driver lost control before bus skidded and overturned on KL-Karak Expressway

KUANTAN: The fatal accident at KM51.3 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway heading towards the Bentong Toll Plaza this morning is believed to have occurred when the driver of the tour bus lost control of the vehicle, which then skidded and overturned.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the accident claimed the lives of 28-year-old foreign man Htay Min Aung and 43-year-old Malaysian woman Liew Chun Len, who both died at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations found that the bus driver, 33, was ferrying 17 passengers from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) (Kuala Lumpur) heading towards Kuantan and, upon reaching KM51.3, lost control of the vehicle, which then skidded and overturned on the expressway.

“Two victims who were seriously injured, including the bus driver, and others who suffered minor injuries were taken to the Bentong Hospital. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today.

He said the incident caused traffic congestion but the highway concessionaire and police, assisted by other agencies, managed to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Zaiham called on those who witnessed the incident to come forward and help with the investigation and urged motorists to drive carefully and be cautious. -Bernama