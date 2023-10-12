Police: Elderly married couple found dead after being stabbed by son

KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly married couple were found dead and believed to have been stabbed by their son during an argument in their home in Kampung Sungai Penchala here yesterday.

Police sources said that the couple, 82 and 72, were found lying in pools of blood in the living room, and that an argument between the couple and their son, 42, a suspected drug addict, had taken place at around 7 pm.

“During the argument, the son was said to have taken a sharp weapon and stabbed both his parents, causing serious injuries.

“A neighbour immediately contacted the police after discovering the incident,” the source said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

When the police team arrived, both husband and wife were confirmed dead and the police managed to arrest the suspect at the scene, the source said, adding that further investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid confirmed the incident when contacted by Bernama, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Also, checks by Bernama at the location of the stabbing revealed that a forensics team was conducting their investigation there. -Bernama