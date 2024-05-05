Police hand over Sungkai Cessna crash investigation to CAAM

IPOH: The police have handed over the investigation into yesterday’s crash of the Cessna 172N Skyhawk with the registration 9M-ADA near Felda Gunung Besout, Sungkai to the Civilian Aviaition Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said the Transport Ministry’s Air Crash Investigation Bureau was still investigating at the crash location.

“Based on initial information so far, foggy weather is believed to be a factor behind the crash.

“The aircraft’s wreckage is still at the site and the removal process will be managed by Layang Layang Flying Academy,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

On the condition of the two people onboard the aircraft, he said both victims were transferred from Silm River Hospital to private hospitals.

Flight trainer Capt Shahrul Imran Surea, 26, has been admitted to a medical facility in Kuala Lumpur, where he will undergo surgery to his right thigh while trainee Ho Jia Lee, 20, has been admitted to a private hospital in Ipoh.

The aircraft, managed by Layang Layang Flying Academy, with two onboard, took off from Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Ipoh at 7.54 am yesterday.