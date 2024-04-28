Police inspector to be suspended over alleged sexual assault of teenager

JOHOR BAHRU: A police officer with the rank of Inspector who was arrested on suspicion of physically sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on April 22 will be suspended from duty.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said that the 29-year-old man’s remand period ends today and he will be released on police bail.

“The suspect is in the process of suspension from duty and the letter will be issued after receiving instructions from Bukit Aman.

“A suspension from duty will be imposed until the case is decided in court,“ he said at a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters (IPK) here today.

The man was arrested in Seri Alam on April 22 after a police report was lodged by the victim on the same day the incident, believed to have occurred in Taman Johor Jaya, here.

He said that the policeman, stationed at the Pontian district police headquarters (IPD) was remanded from April 23 until today and the case was investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

