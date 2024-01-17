Two policemen to be charged in court tomorrow for rape, extortion

SHAH ALAM: Two policemen arrested for allegedly raping a private college student and extorting money from her male companion will be charged at the Ampang Court tomorrow.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the duo will be charged following a directive from the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

“Both the policemen will be charged under Section 384 of the Penal Code while one of them will also be charged under Section 14(a) of Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Section 377C KK, Section 377CA KK and Section 376(1) KK.

“Both will be charged in court at about 2pm tomorrow. Both have been suspended from their duties immediately,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He added that police will not compromise with any officer or personnel involved in criminal activities or misconduct and that investigations would be carried out in a transparent manner.

On Jan 11, Bernama reported that two police officers attached to Selangor police were arrested in connection with extorting money and raping a private college student in Bukit Ampang View, Kuala Lumpur.–Bernama