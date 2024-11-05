Police investigate defacement of mosque wall in KKB

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are currently investigating an incident where the wall of a mosque in Kuala Kubu Baharu, Selangor, was defaced with words insulting Islam.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they received a report regarding the incident from a member of the mosque’s committee at 9 am today.

“We have initiated an investigation under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which deals with uttering words, sounds, gestures, and so forth with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person.

“An investigation is also being conducted under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier, a photo of a graffiti-covered wall of a mosque in Kuala Kubu Baharu circulated on social media. It has been reported that the mosque has already repainted the wall.