Police looking for suspects in woman set alight incident

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are tracking two foreign men, who allegedly poured petrol and set a foreign woman alight, at the Kampung Cheras Baru playground, at 10.30 pm on Saturday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said police received a report of the incident at 1.34 am on Sunday from the victim’s husband.

Police are conducting further investigations to locate two suspects who are in their 20s and 30s.

He said at the time of the incident, the victim, who is a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder, had gone to the playground to fetch her two-year-old son.

“The victim then ran into two foreign men she knew who were drunk, and one of the suspects told the victim to buy petrol using a bottle.

“After the victim handed the bottle containing petrol to the suspect, the two suspects poured petrol and set the victim alight,” he said in a statement today.

Zam Halim said that the victim, who suffered almost 30 per cent burns to her face and body, was still receiving treatment at a government hospital, while the victim’s child sustained minor injuries.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code, and asked the public with information regarding the incident to contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station. - Bernama