Police nab 11 for attempting to leave country illegally

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested 11 foreign nationals, believed to be attempting to flee Malaysia illegally at Pantai Tanjong Rhu, Pulau Carey, near here at 12.30 am today.

Kuala Langat district acting police chief DSP Mohd Sufian Amin said the arrest of all the immigrants, aged seven to 51, was carried out by the General Operations Force (GOF) from the Pulau Carey post when they spotted behaving in a suspicious manner while gathering at the beach.

He said that those arrested consisting of two men and four women as well as a boy and four girls believed to be Indonesian and Myanmar nationals, also failed to produce any personal travel documents when inspected.

“When interrogated, all the immigrants admitted that they wanted to exit the country through a sea route, and they were all taken to the Banting police station for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Sufian said all 11 suspects were remanded for 14 days starting today and the case was being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/1963.