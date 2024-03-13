Police nab man wanted for violent crimes with guns in modified drawer

KOTA BHARU: A man wanted for violent crimes and drug-related offences was nabbed by the police in a house on Jalan Long Yunus, Kampung Tanjung Chat, here.

During the arrest of the 36-year-old man at his residence at 11 pm yesterday, a team from the Crime Investigation Department’s D9 unit discovered two guns concealed in a custom-made imported drawer, which requires card access.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, stated that a search of the house also uncovered 54 live bullets and a bag containing 1,200 ecstasy and 550 erimin 5 pills.

The man had two previous criminal records and tested negative for drugs, he said during a media briefing at the Kelantan Contingent Police headquarters today.

The man has been remanded for six days until next Monday for investigation under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960, and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Muhamad Zaki also announced the arrest of a Thai man for the suspected trafficking of 8.350 kilogrammes of marijuana, estimated to be worth RM25,885, in a house in Kampung Kota.

He said the 36-year-old unemployed man was picked up at 7.10 pm yesterday, and eight plastic wraps containing compressed marijuana chunks were also seized. -Bernama