Sabah PH meeting focuses on seat distribution, manifesto, and election prep

KOTA BELUD: The recent Pakatan Harapan (PH) meeting in Kota Kinabalu centered on three critical matters in anticipation of the upcoming Sabah state election.

PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that discussions revolved around seat distribution, election machinery readiness, and finalizing the coalition’s manifesto.

Saifuddin stressed the urgency of forming a strong election team, stating, “It must happen now, for (waiting until) the State Legislative Assembly is dissolved, will be too late.”

He also expressed satisfaction with the progress in manifesto negotiations.

The meeting saw attendance from key PH leaders, including Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad, PH Sabah chairman Datuk Ewon Benedick, Sabah PKR’s Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, Sabah DAP’s Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, and Sabah Amanah’s Datuk Lahirul Latigu.

With the Sabah State Assembly set to dissolve automatically on Nov 11, PH aims to solidify its strategy early. Saifuddin assured his direct involvement in Sabah to oversee implementation. - Bernama