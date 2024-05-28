Police nab two, seize drugs worth RM33.65 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two local men believed to be involved in a methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) distribution syndicate and seized drugs worth RM33.65 million, on Sunday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the suspects, aged 32 and 33, were arrested in the 3.50 pm raid at a luxury condominium unit in Sentul here.

“The inspection at the condominium unit found 13 jars containing purple powder believed to be MDMA-type drug as well as 499 green plastic packets containing MDMA juice powder, weighing 213.4 kilogrammes.

“Drugs are believed to be marketed in the Klang Valley, especially at entertainment centres, and sold at prices ranging from RM300 to RM600 per packet. The total drug seized can be used by 700,000 addicts,” he said in a special press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

Khaw said the investigation found that the syndicate rented the condominium unit for RM2,000 per month to store drugs, while the two suspects involved were paid RM3,000 each to do drug-related work.

Preliminary investigations also found that the two suspects each have 10 records of past offences related to drugs and crime, and they are now remanded for seven days until June 2 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Khaw said the drug trafficking syndicate was believed to be active since January this year.

“We are actively investigating the mastermind as well as the source of drug supply,” he said.