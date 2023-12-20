Police open IP on bully claim by student

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened an investigation paper (IP) regarding the case of a male student who ran away from a school in Cheras because he was allegedly bullied.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the investigation was conducted under Section 31 of the Child Act 2001 following a report lodged by the student’s mother yesterday.

“We will call all parties involved, the victim, family members, friends and the school to record their statements. Please give us some time (to investigate),” he told reporters after the Kuala Lumpur Police Monthly Meeting here, today.

The mother of the male student concerned lodged a police report at a police booth of the Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital here at 11.16 am yesterday.

The 14-year-old student was reported missing last Dec 8, but was later found on the same day in a weak state by his parents and the school teacher at the Saidina Othman Mosque, Bandar Tun Razak

Meanwhile, regarding the murder of an accountant of a private company whose body was found by a roadside in Kampung Cheras Baru here last Dec 11, Allaudeen said the police are tracking down another suspect.

He said the police had arrested two suspects, aged 25 and 35, last Dec 12 and awaiting instruction from the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action as their remand order expired today.

Regarding the crime index in Kuala Lumpur, Allaudeen said it recorded a 10 per cent decrease compared to last year - Bernama