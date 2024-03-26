Police patrols to end chaotic parking along Butterworth coastal road

GEORGE TOWN: Police will send the Patrol Team Unit (MPV) to the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) in the Bagan Ajam Rest and Recreation (R&R) area near here, to put an end to haphazard parking which is causing chaotic congestion in the area.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usof Jan Mohamad said the patrols were to stop the traffic chaos caused by motorists who indiscriminately park their vehicles in the middle of the coastal expressway to break fast at the beach front.

“Starting today, police will carry out early monitoring that is the time before breaking fast in the area to ensure that visitors do not park their vehicles in any way that can obstruct the highway there.

“We will take stern action against motorists who do not comply with the laws to ensure the right of way for other road users,” he said at the Penang police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Several viral videos on social media today showed people parking their cars right up to the middle of the BORR highway, causing traffic jams.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Usuf said Penang police have so far approved 246 applications for permits to sell fireworks and firecrackers in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

He said police will act on vendors selling fireworks and firecrackers without a permit in addition to carrying out monitoring from time to time. -Bernama