Police re-arrest barber for drug offences

SHAH ALAM: A man who was arrested for allegedly beating his mother to death using a pair of safety boots and a metal hammer, in an incident in Kampung Jawa, here on Feb 28, was released after it was found that the victim’s death was caused by a heart attack.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim (pix) said that, however, the 33-year-old barber was re-arrested for drug offences.

He said that the suspect was released after it was found that the cause of death of his mother was a heart attack.

“The police are now in the process of obtaining instructions to press charges against the suspect for drug offences,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Iqbal added that when arrested the man tested positive for methamphetamine, and had previous drug and criminal records.

In an unrelated development, Mohd Iqbal said that the remand order against a lorry driver, suspected of murdering his Thai girlfriend by pushing her off the 23rd floor of a condominium in Setia Alam on Feb 29, has been extended for another two days, starting tomorrow.

He said that the Magistrate’s Court allowed the application to extend the remand period against the 37-year-old local suspect, this morning. -Bernama