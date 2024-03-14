Police seek Singapore consulate help to trace ‘sage’ Fb account, Irene Teo

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have sought assistance from the Singapore Consulate Office to trace the owner of the Facebook account “Sage” and Irene Teo regarding allegations of extortion involving two traffic police officers at the Sultan Iskandar Building.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar stated that Irene Teo was allegedly instructed to pay SGD142 (SGD1 = RM3.51) to both officers to avoid fines for entering the truck lane at checkpoint 8A from Johor Bahru to Singapore at approximately 8.15 pm last Sunday.

He said the incident, which went viral on social media, was also uploaded as an article on the Mothership website titled “Singaporean couple allegedly made to give S$142 to JB Officers Who Led Them to Empty Lorry at Malaysia Checkpoint Towards Woodlands,“ dated March 11.

“However, as of now, we have not received any report from the victims. An official request has been made to the Singapore Consulate Office to track down the owner of the Facebook account involved, to facilitate the investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the investigation is being conducted under Section 384 of the Penal Code and appealed to members of the public with related information to contact the South Johor Bahru District Police headquarters at 07-2182323 or Insp Suhana Abdullah Sadali at 019-8853599 or Insp Nizam Ramon at 011-16086119. - Bernama