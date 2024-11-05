Teacher under police probe following alleged assault on students who caught him smoking

PETALING JAYA: Police are in the midst of investigating a teacher after the latter allegedly slapping, punching and strangled four of his students who had caught him smoking at school in Pontian, Johor.

According to Kosmo, the 48-year-old male teacher is believed to have assaulted three 10 and 11-year-old students after they fiscovere him smoking in a storeroom.

It is learnt that the teacher to have scolded several other students with foul words.

Pontian police district chief Superintendent Mohammad Shofee Tayib told the Malay daily in aftermath of the incident, the parents of the victims subsequently lodged a report at the Ayer Baloi police station.

“Following initial investigations, the students apparently returned home from school crying and shivering, and told what had happened with their families.

“The parents then lodged a police report about the incident,“ he told New Straits Times when contacted here today.

“So far, we have not made any arrests against the teacher as the police are still awaiting directives from the deputy public prosecutor’s office before proceeding with the investigation into the case.”

Additionally the police, he said, issued notices to the four students for further examination at Pontian Hospital.