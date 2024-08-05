Police seeking witness in trial of sexual offences against children

IPOH: The police are seeking an elderly woman to appear at the Taiping Sessions Court as a defence witness in a trial under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 tomorrow and on May 31.

Kerian District police chief, Supt Juna Yusoff stated that the woman in question is Kamariah Idris, aged 60, residing at Level 2, KFC Building, Jalan Pasar, Kuantan, Pahang.

“We appeal to the public to assist in locating the witness by contacting the case investigating officer, Insp Fernandes Anak Bayoi, at 019-8673515 for further details,“ he said in a statement today.

He called on anyone with information about the individual to contact the Kerian District Police Headquarters at 05-7215222 or any nearby police station.

The police have also released a photo of the witness on the Kerian District Police Facebook page.