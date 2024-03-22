Police seize pistol used by man in argument with car repossessors

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have seized a pistol believed to have been used by a senior citizen when he confronted two car repossessors in Cheras recently.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the pistol was seized from the self-employed 60-year-old after he turned up at the Kajang district police headquarters to give his statement yesterday.

The incident allegedly occurred at 10.55 am last Tuesday in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn when a man and his friend tried to repossess a car driven by the suspect's daughter, who was allegedly in arrears on loan payments.

“The suspect is alleged to have gone to the scene to obstruct the complainant’s (man’s) actions, leading to a dispute because the complainant could not produce bank statements and police reports regarding the overdue payments.

“The suspect then allegedly pulled out a pistol from behind and aimed it at the complainant and directed him and his friend to leave the scene,“ he said in a statement here today.

Concerned for their safety, the 34-year-old complainant left the scene but managed to record the suspect holding the firearm before lodging a police report at 12.48 am yesterday. The incident has since gone viral on social media.

Mohd Zaid said the suspect, who has a licence for the pistol, also lodged a police report claiming that he acted that way because he was suspicious of the two men.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal, which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine or both on conviction. -Bernama