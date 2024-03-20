Police to monitor sale of firecrackers, fireworks in Perlis

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis Police will be closely monitoring the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state during Ramadan.

State police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said inspections will be conducted at premises housing fireworks and firecrackers to ensure that the items are stored in a safe area.

“(If firecrackers are found to be stored in unsafe conditions), we may consider revoking permits (to sell firecrackers and fireworks) and we want to make sure that they (firecracker sellers) comply with the rules.

“The storage of firecrackers must adhere to specific conditions, including storing them in a designated safe area away from residential areas to ensure public safety,” he told reporters after the state-level MADANI Ihya Ramadan Bilateral Malaysia-Thailand Programme 2024 at Masjid Ahmad here last night.

Muhammad added that so far, there have been no arrests in connection with the firecracker incidents during the first week of Ramadan, and the state police are still accepting applications for permits to sell firecrackers and fireworks in Perlis. - Bernama