Prince Foundation Extends Support for Children’s Healthcare in Cambodia Through Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation, Reflecting Commitment Guided by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2025 - Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group under the leadership of Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, has reaffirmed its ongoing support for children’s healthcare in Cambodia by joining the Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation’s (CKF) 2025 national fundraising campaign. The Foundation participated in the official campaign launch on June 1, presided over by First Lady Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony Hun Manet and Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, alongside senior government officials, civil society organizations, and private sector leaders.

As part of its continued engagement with CKF, Prince Foundation also led a company-wide internal donation drive across all business units of Prince Holding Group. The initiative invited employees to contribute to solidarity with the national effort, reflecting the shared belief across the organization in supporting access to free pediatric healthcare. Staff gathered at the Group’s headquarters in Phnom Penh to make their donations, reinforcing a culture of giving that aligns with the Foundation’s values.

The 2025 CKF campaign, under the theme “10K Riel, 10K Donors,“ encourages individuals and organizations to donate 10,000 Cambodian Riel (approximately US$2.50) each to sustain the critical services offered by Kantha Bopha hospitals, which provide free, life-saving medical care for children throughout the country.

“Healthcare is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to standing with others in supporting Cambodia’s children,“ said Mr. Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation. “We are proud of the enthusiastic participation of our colleagues across Prince Group, and we hope more members of the public and private sectors will join in contributing to this meaningful campaign.”

Since 2015, Prince Foundation—guided by the philanthropic vision of Neak Oknha Chen Zhi— has contributed to the Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation, as part of a long-standing commitment to support sustainable and inclusive healthcare in Cambodia.

Prince Foundation encourages others to support this important initiative and contribute to ensuring all children in Cambodia can access the healthcare they need to grow and thrive.

For more information about the Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation and how to contribute, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ckf.org.kh/.

