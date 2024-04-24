Police tracking down trio who burned kitten in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down three men suspected of burning a kitten at a motorcycle parking area of the Sri Kenari Flats in Sungai Ramal Baru, Kajang near here yesterday.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said that the incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

He said a 63-year-old woman lodged a police report at 10.51 am today regarding the incident and police checks on the CCTV footage found that the incident occurred around 1 pm yesterday.

“The footage showed two of the three men who were loitering in the parking area pouring fuel on the kitten’s body before setting it on fire and watching it burn,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that a resident who witnessed the incident quickly poured water on the kitten before informing the complainant.

“The complainant then searched for the kitten around the area before finding it in a debilitating condition. She immediately sent it to a private animal clinic in Ampang, where it is currently being treated for second-degree burns,“ he said.

He said police have identified the three men involved and are actively tracking them down.

“The case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for committing mischief towards animals and, if convicted, can be punished with imprisonment for up to three years, or with a fine, or both,“ he said.