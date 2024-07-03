PETALING JAYA: The police have urged a woman who claimed she was “groped by 50 men” in Kuala Lumpur, to come forward and lodge a report.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said that no report was lodged regarding the alleged incident as claimed by Christine Hill, a former financial journalist, on X recently.

According to the NST, Allaudeen had questioned Hill’s claims, calling it “highly incredible” while asserting that the capital city was “perfectly safe”.

“People from all walks of life, regardless of their backgrounds, are safe in the city.

“Please do not tarnish the image of Kuala Lumpur,“ he said in the report.

Hill, an American, spoke of the alleged incident in response to a post on X (now removed) about the recent gang rape of a female Spanish tourist in India.

In the post, Hill said that she had been constantly harassed throughout her eight-year residence in the capital city.

Following the post, she received significant backlash and later clarified in a piece she published on her X profile that the incident took place when she was much younger.