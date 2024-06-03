American woman alleges 50 men groped her in KL

IN light of a sexual assault case in India regarding the gang rape of a Spanish female tourist, an American woman has alleged to have been groped multiple times in Kuala Lumpur.

Replying to a post on X about the case in India, former finance journalist Christine Hill alleged that a “white woman walking through “Kuala Lumpur can expect to have her breast groped about every two minutes.”

Christine in her comment claimed that she was the victim of sexual assault and harassment during her time residing on and off in Kuala Lumpur for eight years.

Her experience prompted the American woman to move to Singapore after she had to ward off 50 men with a “big umbrella.”

“Walking from the Central Market to the (Shangri-La hotel) one day —traffic was terrible — I whacked about 50 men, all tried to grab my breasts,” she said in her post.

She also claimed to have brought up the incident to the “most senior political leaders” advising that it tarnished the capital city’s image.

Christine’s post received backlash with comments branding her as a “liar” and many were enraged at her claims.

Later on, she published a piece on her X profile , to clear the air regarding her claims — clarifying that the incidents had taken place during her 20s when she and other white women at the time were allegedly grabbed in broad daylight while walking in “downtown Kuala Lumpur.”

“Obviously, any intelligent person could discern that these events took place in the past when I was younger,” she added.

Christine also addressed the comments on her post, calling out the “deeply offensive” and “gratuitous” insults hurled her way after posting her alleged experience, also pointing out that the incidents were “attempts to intimidate a woman out of public spaces.”

“Do you think it would be okay to assault someone if they are a Zionist? Is it okay to insult and demean me because I support Israel, a position I only came to after seeing the grotesque attacks of last October.

“A normal, humane response would have been to ask about my experience and express sympathy. Malaysia is full of nice people, but I don’t recommend (travelling) there right now,” Christine said.

If you or anyone you know are at risk or have experienced sexual assault or harassment, here’s where to reach out for help:

1. Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO)

Operating hours: 24-hour

Contact: +603-30008858

SMS/WhatsApp: +6018-9888058

Other links - Website/Facebook/X

2. All Women’s Action Society (AWAM)

Operating hours: Monday to Friday (9.30am - 5.30pm)

Contact: +603-78770224

WhatsApp/Telegram: +6016-2284221 | +6016-2374221

Email: telenita@awam.org.my

Other links - Website/Facebook/X

3. Protect and Save The Children (PS The Children)

Operating hours: Monday to Friday (3pm - 12am)

WhatsApp: +6016-7213065

Email: protect@psthechildren.org.my

Other links - Website/Facebook/X

4. Internet Watch Foundation (IWF)

Child sexual abuse content and non-photographic child sexual abuse images can be reported anonymously and confidentially on IWF’s Reporting Portal.