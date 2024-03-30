Policeman hurt after being hit by ‘mat rempit’

BUTTERWORTH: A policeman was injured after being hit by a motorcyclist attempting to flee from being arrested, in the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ operation at KM121.5 of the North-South Expressway, here, early this morning.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district acting police chief, Supt Siti Nor Salawati Saad, said that the 33-year-old male policeman, with the rank of corporal, suffered a broken left rib, concussion and injuries to the body in the incident.

“A team from the SPU district headquarters’ Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division conducted the operation, around Kampung Teluk and the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR), from 3 this morning,” she said in a statement tonight.

She added that the policeman suffered injuries while attempting to stop two youths, who were riding Yamaha Y15 motorcycles dangerously, when one of them hit the policeman’s motorcycle, causing both of them to fall.

She said that both youths, aged 19 and 20, were detained for further investigation, while the injured policeman was sent to hospital for further treatment.