Political leaders must be role models in fostering unity, harmony - Aaron

PUTRAJAYA: Political leaders should serve as role models in fostering unity, harmony and a sense of togetherness, said Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

In a statement today, he emphasised that all segments of society, including political leaders, should refrain from making statements that touch on the sensitivities of religion and race that could lead to hatred.

He was commenting on the remarks made by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who claimed that the Indian community in Malaysia is not entirely loyal to the country as they are still bound to their home country.

“As a statesman who has contributed to building this nation, he should be an agent of national unity in spreading messages of togetherness.

“I am disappointed and strongly condemn the statements made by Dr Mahathir,“ he said.

A portal today reported that Dr Mahathir made these statements during an exclusive online interview with the Indian satellite TV channel, Thanthi TV.

Aaron said this country was built based on togetherness through the social contract which led to independence.

He said that in uniting the people of this country, consisting of various races, religions, ethnicities and cultures, previous leaders have supported the platform of national integration rather than assimilation.

He advised Malaysians to learn, understand and draw inspiration from the historical events that the nation had gone through to preserve national unity.

“Remember, our diversity is an advantage and strength,” he said. - Bernama